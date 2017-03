Change to corredors criticized

The tender published last week for the reconfiguration of the Corredor Norte and Corredor Sur at a cost of $25.6 million is being evaluated by users, engineers and organizations.

The project is focused on expanding the highways to six lanes, with an exclusive lane for buses along both roads during peak hours.

Ulises Lay, a former president of the Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects (SPIA), called it "madness" to reduce the size of the existing lanes from 3.50 meters to 3.30 meters, which is part of the project.

The project will also require using the existing shoulders.

According to Lay, the dimensions of Panamanian roads take into account international standards and the reduction could increase the number of accidents.

Meanwhile, Gastón Chatán, ex-coordinator of the SPIA Road Commission, argued that this type of improvisation puts the population at risk due to the increased safety concerns.