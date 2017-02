"She was a simple employee of Ricamar"

Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, the lawyer who managed companies that according to Swiss prosecutors served to launder millions of dollars for the sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli, was detained last night after the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor investigated her for eight hours.

After the intervuew, she was taken to the headquarters of the Department of Judicial Investigation. She was brought to Panama yesterday from Mexico, where she had been detained on a red alert issued by Interpol.

René Rodríguez, one of her lawyers, said that the questioning would continue today and that she is collaborating with the Public Ministry. He added that hs client answered more than 100 questions.

"She was a simple employee of Importadora Ricamar, and that is all her involvement in this issue," he said, referring to Martinelli's company.

As part of the investigation, Swiss prosecutors have frozen accounts in that country containing $22 million that have been linked to Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, sons of the former president. That money allegedly came from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes during the Martinelli administration.