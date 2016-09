Seven houses destroyed by floods

At least seven houses were destroyed and another 70 flooded in Paso Canoas and San Isidro, Chiriquí, as the result of heavy rains Monday.

The rians caused the overflow of Quebrada Grande in San Isidro and Quebrada Negra, located along the border with Costa Rica. The Pan-American Highway was flooded in Aserrío de Gariché, Bugaba.

Drivers on the highway were stranded on the side of the road due to the high water.

Officials with the civil defense agency Sinaproc said they are assisting residents affected by the floods. Chiriqui Governor Hugo Mendez visited the area and pledged to provide aid to families.

A storm warning has been issued for the area until 8 p.m.