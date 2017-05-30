A life in the shadows

The man wields a machete and harangues a crowd from a lectern at the Atlapa Convention Center on the afternoon of April 30, 1988.

"Not a step back," he exclaims. He refers to U.S. "aggression" and claims to be a victim. He says the U.S. "does not want" to hand over the Canal, as stipulated in the Torrijos-Carter treaty. But the words sound empty, more like a threat to the Panamanians who oppose him and who accuse him of being a dictator, murderer and tyrant.

He will not step down, as requested by the opposition, business guilds, and the US, whose justice system has indicted him for drug trafficking. Negotiators have been sent to offer him a life of living in exile to avoid prison. He has rejected their offers.

Twenty months later, Manuel Antonio Noriega Moreno, the last "strong man" of Panama, would be driven from power by a U.S. invasion in December 1989. He would be taken in chains to the United States, destined to spend the rest of his life in prison, save for the last few months while preparing for the brain surergy that would end his life.

THE ORIGINS

In Yaviza, Darien, neighbors say that there is a grave belonging to María Moreno, his mother. Rito Sotero Rudas, a long-time resident, asserted that Noriega had been born there and not in the city of Panama, on Feb. 11, 1934.

His father, the accountant Ricaurte Moreno, was not relevant in his life. At six or seven years old, after his mother died, Noriega would arrive in the capital and be raised there by an aunt, "Mama Luisa," in a house in Santa Ana.

"Introverted and quiet" remembered Fernando Manfredo, his partner in the Republic of Mexico School, where he attended primaru school. He later attended the National Institute with his half brother, Luis Carlos Noriega, who would enter into politics. In the 1955 yearbook, he said that he wanted to be president. He also wanted to study medicine, but only managed to find a job in a clinical laboratory.

His brother, assigned to the Consulate of Panama in Lima, Peru, helped him enter the Military School of Chorrillos in 1958, from which he graduated as a military engineer. He returned to Panama in 1962 and joined the National Guard. He ascended to second lieutenant, and was assigned to the province of Colon under the command of Major Omar Torrijos Herrera.

Noriega was involved in a number of incidents that forced Torrijos to move him to Chiriquí and then to Bocas del Toro. Torrijos then assigned him to monitor and control the banana unions and there Noriega found his vocation. In a counterintelligence course at the School of the Americas, in the Canal Zone, he achieved outstanding marks.

"Noriega possessed the strange ability to absorb information, appreciate the adversary's options and anticipate. The Chiriquí intelligence section, under Noriega, was the first to be organized and became the model for the national G-2," wrote John Dinges in his book "Our Man in Panama."

During this time he met Felicidad Sieiro, who would become his wife and mother of his three daughters: Lorena, Sandra and Thays.

The coup d'etat of Oct. 11, 1968 against the newly installed president Arnulfo Arias Madrid benefitted Noriega, as he was put in charge if repressing Arnulfistas who were fighting against the military.

On Dec. 16, 1969, another group of soldiers tried to oust Torrijos, who was out of the country. Noriega was key to allowing Torrijos to return. He was rewarded with a promotion to the head of G-2.

"There are four kinds of information: white one, which is known to the whole world and which can go out in the newspapers; Gray, which can not be published because it refers to the private lives of individuals and families; black, which is only known to Noriega and I, and the last, of which only Noriega knows the color of," Torrijos had said about Noriega.

Although denying he was on the CIA payroll, a claim that would be disputed at his criminal trial by his defense attorneys, Noriega admitted to coordinating work with the US agency. During the Central American conflicts of the 1980s, he not only worked for the Americans, but the Soviets, the Cubans and Colombian drug traffickers.

CHANGE AND POWER

Torrijos died in 1981 in a plane crash and his death caused a power struggle, which was ultimtely won by Noriega, who rose to power in 1983. He transformed the National Guard into the Defense Forces and became the most powerful man in the country.

In 1985 the assassination of Hugo Spadafora to place as he tried to enter the country from Costa Rica. Spadafora had announced that he would prove Noriega's link to drug trafficking. The country was shocked, and was even more shocked when hsi chief of staff, Roberto Diaz Herrera, Torrijos's cousin, publicly linked him to the murder in 1987.

He survived two more coup attempts, the second resulting in the Albrook Massacre, but could not survive the invasion by the US after refusing their demands he step down.

He returned to Panama in 2011 after spending years in prison in the U.S. and France. He was jailed here, as well, serving sentences for crimes committed while in office, including the Albrook Massacre and Spadafora's murder.

He underwent surgery on March 7, but never regained conscioucness after experiencing complications. He died last night.