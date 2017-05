Gas prices dropping

Fuel prices will fall Friday, according to the National Energy Secretariat.

Starting that day, 95 octane will be 73.2 cents per liter, down 3.4 cents.

Meanwhile, 91 octane gasoline will be marketed at 70 cents a liter, a decrease of 4.2 cents.

Diesel will register a drop of 3.5 cents per liter, going from 62.9 cents to 59.4 cents.

These new prices will run from 6 a.m. Friday until May 26.