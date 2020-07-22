Jaime Arboleda tendrá oportunidad titular

El boxeador panameño Jaime Arboleda será uno de los protagonistas principales en la cartilla de boxeo, que se realizará el próximo 28 de noviembre en Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Connecticut, Estados Unidos.
La empresa Showtime hizo el anuncio este miércoles. El panameño deberá enfrentar al estadounidense Chris Colbert, quien hará su primera defensa de su título interino súper pluma de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo, en una doble cartelera.
🏟️ 9 live events— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 22, 2020
🔥 18 undefeated fighters
🥊 9 world champions
💥 8 world championship fights#SHOBoxingReturns Aug. 1st on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/i6z37wfoaG
Colbert, que viene de vencer al panameño Jezrrel Corrales, tiene marca de 14-0, 5 KO; mientras Arboleda, le ganó al puertorriqueño Jayson Velez y presenta un historial de 16-1, 13 KOs.
Showtime anunció que en el coestelar pelearán esa noche Richardson Hitchins (11-0, 5 KOs), un prospecto de 140 libras de Nueva York, contra el dominicano Argenis Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KOs, 1 NC).
