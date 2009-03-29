AG faults TE for candidacy rules

POLITICS

According to Attorney General Ana Matilde Gómez, the Tribunal Electoral made a mistake in preventing independent candidate Juan Jované from running for president.

Gómez filed her opinion in response to a petition filed by Jované to the Supreme Court appealing the decision rendered by the Tribunal Electoral, which rejected his candidacy for president because he was not supported by a recognized political party.

In her opinion, Gómez said that the Constitution does not require any special qualifications to run for president other than to be a Panamanian national. She asked that the Supreme Court declare the Tribunal Electoral's decision to be declared unconstitutional.

While the court may decide to rule in Jované’s favor, it won't do him any good for the current election. Officials concurred that it would be too late to include him on this year’s ballot. But a decision could pave the way for independent candidates to run in 2014.

That was also the opinion of former Tribunal Electoral Judge Guillermo Márquez Amado, who said that the ruling will not have an impact on the current election.

Tribunal Electoral Judge Gerardo Solis declined to comment on the matter, saying he preferred to wait until the Supreme Court handed down its decision. Previously, judges with the Tribunal Electoral have defended the decision to exclude Jované, saying the election code was clear that presidential candidates had to belong to a political party.