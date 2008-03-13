Airline to offer new routes to colombia

BRIEFS. TRANSPORTATION

Colombian newspapers are reporting that, because of concessions granted to AeroRepública by the country's civil aviation authority, the airline will be increasing its service to Panama.

The airline will be adding routes between Panama City and Pereira and Barranquilla. It will also add flights between Panama City and Cali and Medellín.

"The new routes from Pereira and Barranquilla will benefit the regional economy by increasing the potential for tourism and business growth," the airline said in a statement. "We appreciate the support we have received in applying for these new routes."

Airline President Roberto Junguito Pombo said it has invested $1.3 million in technology that will help it deal with the infrastructural issues of operating the new routes.

Panamanian airline Copa is a major stakeholder in the airline.