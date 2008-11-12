Airlines lower fuel charge on tickets

BUSINESS

Several airlines that operate in Panama confirmed yesterday that they have lowered the fuel surcharge applied to ticket prices due to the falling price of oil.

Copa Airlines said that, on its flights to Central America, it had dropped the fuel surcharge to $20, and said that “adjustments are being made to other destinations, based on the realities of each one.”

A similar measure was announced by the Salvadoran airline TACA, which matched Copa's reduction on flights within the region.

On transatlantic flights, airlines have also reduced the fuel surcharge.

Gloria Clavel, manager of Iberia airline in Panama, said that it had already applied the discount, but did not specify the amount.

Axel Metselaar, general manager of Air France-KLM Panama, explained that “round-trip airfare from Panama to Amsterdam on July 21, 2008, carried a fuel charge of $443.32. On the same ticket purchased yesterday, the charge was $278.12, or 37 percent less.”

Metselaar stressed this was the cost of the fuel charge, and not the total price of the ticket.

He added that the rising value of the U.S. dollar versus the Euro also had an impact on the fuel surcharge.

The price of oil fell again yesterday, dropping below $60 a barrel for the first time in the last 20 months. It reached a high of $146 a barrel.