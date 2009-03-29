Airport incinerator fails inspection

GOVERNMENT

The manager of the Tocumen International Airport, Orcila de Constable, acknowledged yesterday that the incinerator that handles garbage from arriving aircraft is beyond repair.

That was also the conclusion reached by the Ministry of Health and environmental authority ANAM, which met this week to discuss the problem.

De Constable said that options were being considered, including the purchase of a new incinerator. Any plan must be approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization. However, de Constable said that it will take at least a year to install a new incinerator, which means that the current one will continue to be used, something that experts have warned could be dangerous.

“This is a very serious problem,” said Germinal Sarasqueta, an auditor with the International Civil Aviation Organization. “The old incinerator should be changed as soon as possible.”

One problem is that trash that is piling up near the incinerator is attracting vultures to the airport, which poses a danger to airplanes.

The incinerator is also not certified to handle garbage from incoming airplanes since it might contain exotic pests and diseases.

Nearby residents have also complained about the column of black smoke that billows from the incinerator when it is in use, claiming that the smoke is toxic.