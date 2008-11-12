Arrest highlights organized crime

CRIME

The arrest this weekend in Paso Canoa of Mexican drug lord Francisco Salazar has again highlighted the problem Panama faces of trying to combat organized crime that uses the country to transport narcotics from Colombia to Mexico and the United States.

Salazar was linked to a massive cocaine shipment in Pedregal that was confiscated last week. That shipment, which weighed 2.5 tons, was packed into hidden compartments in containers, which were most likely going to be driven through Central America toward Mexico.

La Prensa reported in October about the increase of drug-related activity by Colombian drug lords in Panama, and the subsequent problems that has caused, most notably a spike in violent crimes.

Drug Prosecutor José Abel Almengor said last week that the government remains committed to stopping these activities by confiscating shipments and arresting those responsible.

But the prosecutor said that one problem facing local authorities is that they often do not have access to information from other countries about people suspected of drug smuggling.

This has meant that, in some cases, people with outstanding arrest warrants in other countries have been allowed to enter Panama and engage in illegal activities.

Almengor said it is impossible to make an arrest if that person has not been identified as a criminal in his home country.

There are now 11 high-profile drug traffickers who are detained in prisons in the country and awaiting extradition, confirmed Penitentiary System Director Luis Gordon.

According to prison records, among those awaiting extradition are citizens of Costa Rica, Honduras, Great Britain, Colombia and Mexico. Six of those arrests have taken place in the last two years.

Since 1996, Panama has arrested 23 suspected drug lords from countries other than Panama. In addition to the 11 awaiting extradition, three escaped, one has died, five have been extradited and three others are in custody here without any pending extradition requests.