Bush pushes for FTA

INTERNATIONAL

U.S. President George W. Bush pressed president-elect Barack Obama on the topic of free trade when they met on Monday, but there is disagreement over the exact content of the dialogue.

Citing anonymous sources, The New York Times and other media reported yesterday that when Obama called for Bush to support a plan to aid U.S. auto manufacturers, Bush replied that he would consider it if Obama lent his support to the ratification of a free trade agreement with Colombia.

The White House confirmed that Bush spoke to Obama on free trade, but denied it was a precondition to supporting a rescue plan for the auto industry.

“We are also pushing for agreements with South Korea and Panama,” said White House spokesperson Dana Perino.

The White House is particularly eager to have the deal with Colombia passed this year because it will expire if not approved.