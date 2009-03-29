Canada, panama close to signing agreement

BRIEFS. TRADE

The fourth round of negotiations between officials from Panama and Canada have been concluded, and a free trade agreement between the two countries is likely to be signed in the coming weeks.

“The agreement is 95 percent finished,” said Severo Sousa, deputy minister of Foreign Trade.

The government still needs to discuss several issues with producers of beef, pork and sugar. Panama requested the exclusion of pork from the agreement, but that was not accepted by Canadian officials.

The agreement also addresses differences in certain cuts of meat.