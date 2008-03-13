Children at risk

POLICE

The case of Estefany Araúz Caballero, the four-year-old girl that died Saturday after what police described as a beating administered by her stepfather, has prompted a review of procedures at the office that handles domestic abuse cases.

That office, the Fiscalía Segunda Especializada en Asuntos de la Familia del Menor y Adolescencia, will not handle the case because it involves a murder. Yet, the case has prompted officials there to say that they will increase their efforts to identify cases of child abuse.

"It is disturbing to know that there are cases of abuse of minors that are hidden," said Lorena Lozano, the agency's prosecutor.

The girl's stepfather, Héctor Miranda, has been charged with murder. Her mother, other relatives and neighbors in the area of Tocumen where the family lived for the past two months have all been interviewed.

Lozano said that she expects child abuse cases to increase in the wake of the murder. People who commit such crimes, which can include making a child beg as well as physical or mental abuse, can be punished by up to six years in prison.

So far this year, there have been 62 children admitted to the Hospital del Niño for injuries that may have been related to abuse.

Last year, officials investigated 488 allegations of abuse, but very few criminal charges were filed.

Saturday’s fatality, however, may change that.

Siria Martínez De Robinson, a social worker for the Asociación Panameña para el Planeamiento de la Familia, said that more needs to be done to break the cycle of violence, and more resources are needed to combat abuse.