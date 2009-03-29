Cost of building materials push prices up

BRIEFS. REAL ESTATE

The costs of construction materials are expected to level off this year after dramatic increases over the past few years.

According to the National Council of Housing Developers, these price increases have pushed the prices of new project higher, often causing contractors to invoke clauses that allow them to charge more for the finished project than the pre-construction price.

The council expects prices to remain the same this year.

Developers have no way to minimize the impact of rising material costs unless they compromise the safety or quality of the building.

“Faced with an increase in material prices, the developer has two options: to increase the selling price or reduce the size,” said Jaime Jované, president of the Panamanian Chamber of Construction.

There have been several complaints made by residents of projects who have discovered that the apartment they were issued is smaller than the one they were promised.