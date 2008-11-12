Debate on sexual health bill continues

BRIEFS. SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

The discussion on the draft law on sexual and reproductive health was restarted yesterday at the Health Commission of the National Assembly. Nineteen organizations spoke on the controversial bill, and another 344 are still scheduled to present their position on the topic, meaning the hearing will drag on for weeks.

Each organization has 10 minutes to deliver its remarks, as well as a written copy of the position.

Francisco Beens, a member of the Ecumenical Committee of Panama and an opponent of the project, said he was concerned that the bill will not emphasize the rights and duties of minors. According Beens, “It treats young people as adults, and I do not see government institutions as a replacement for families.”

The proposed bill calls for expanded sexual education, as well as other measures to help address the country's growing teen pregnancy problem.

It has generated significant opposition from the country's religious organizations, as well as many other family-based groups.