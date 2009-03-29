Debts mount in Free Zone

FINANCIAL

The number delinquent accounts in the Colón Free Zone leapt 22.6 percent during the last two years, according to Crezol, a company that handles the credit reference system for 200 companies within the marketplace. Between 2007 and the first quarter of this year, total late payments went from $53 million to $65 million.

Over that same period, the number of clients falling behind on credit arrangements grew to 3,000. Colombian traders make up the largest group carrying debt in the Free Zone, with $19.5 million in arrears. Venezuela follows in second place, carrying a balance of $7.2 million, and the Dominican Republic and Ecuador round out the top four, with $5.2 million and $4.8 million in debt, respectively.

These four countries comprise nearly 60 percent of all of the clientele with outstanding debt in the zone, according to figures provided by Crezol.

Giovanni Ferrari, president of the Association of Users of the Colón Free Zone, said that traders in this zone are acting with extreme caution and have become increasingly selective about which companies they sell to.

He explained that the current situation has been exacerbated by the downturn in global trade and the credit crunch, and called on banks to be patient with Free Zone merchants to avoid widespread closures.

“Be calm and prudent in these moments,” was Ferrari’s advice to the country’s banking district and Free Zone traders alike, adding that he is keepinga careful eye on the current market conditions.

Free Zone sales averaged around $8 billion annually during the last two years, a figure many are hoping will hold its ground this year despite the international financial crisis.