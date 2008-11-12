Delgado sticks to his story

INVESTIGATION

Minister of Government and Justice Daniel Delgado Diamante continued his claims that the 1970 death of Corporal Andrés García was fully investigated and that he was cleared in the case.

Delgado made this claim in a statement released yesterday to several media outlets.

“The manner in which they recounted the sad fact is not how to stand on a legal or journalistic stage,” Delgado stated, referring to accounts of the murder that have been published in La Prensa. “Therefore, it should not be used to manipulate public opinion for political purposes.”

Several people have confirmed that Delgado admitted that he shot García in his Panama Viejo home. But they recalled that Delgado had claimed self-defense, and said that the victim had brandished a bayonet.

While Delgado has claimed that there was a full judicial inquiry into the case, La Prensa has only been able to confirm that it was investigated by the national Guard, of which both Delgado and García were members.

In his statement, Delgado said that he was subject to an “administrative process by the National Guard” and was “criminally investigated.” Proof of this, he added, is that an autopsy was performed, and that report submitted to the Public Ministry.

“This case was fully investigated, fully evaluated by the Public Ministry and the judiciary, and was dismissed,” he said in October after La Prensa reported on the murder.

Delgado's claims, however, directly clash with García's widow, Jean Black, who said that she was never interviewed by police or judicial authorities. It also contradicts the recollection of Rubén Darío Paredes, a National Guard general at the time, who said the case was handled internally.

In his statement, Delgado says that Black was not interviewed by police because she was not present at the time of the shooting.

“The family of Corporal García was not present at the scene of events, so none of these witnesses could say what really happened,” Delgado said.

Black, however, dismissed this claim, stating that it happened in her home. When she first came forward about the incident, she vividly described the shooting to a La Prensa reporter, including the exact words spoken by her husband, namely that he was unarmed.

Other family members have backed up Black's version of events.

Delgado has also buttressed his claims by pointing to other witnesses who have testified about the case. But his primary witness, Marcio Herazo, told investigators that he was in the barracks at the time of the shooting. Two other witnesses provided by Delgado also said they were not in the home when it happened.

Delgado is still on voluntary leave from his government post.