Exporters hope for more help

BUSINESS

The Panamanian Association of Exporters recently returned from the Agri-Trade Congress in Guatemala armed with ideas on how to stimulate the country's lagging agricultural industry.

While Panama has seen its agricultural exports plummet because of the international financial crisis and mistakes made by government officials, the industry in Guatemala is thriving.

“Guatemala has been able to do things,” said Máximo Gallardo, president of the Panamanian Association of Exporters. “While in Panama activities are declining, in Guatemala they are catapulting their business.”

Gallardo noted that the agricultural industry has considerably more power in that country, as evidenced by the fact that the president of the country attended the opening of the event and pledged his support for exporters.

The association's officials have returned to Panama with several ideas on how the industry can be revived, and they are hoping that the government is willing to work with them to implement them.

In some segments of the agricultural industry, production is down more than 50 percent.