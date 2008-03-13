Few answers for victims of abuse

NATIONAL

While members of the Asociación de Mujeres Ngöbes Buglés (ASMUNG) were promoting awareness about the country's domestic violence laws, nearby a woman tried to hide the scars from a beating she had received at the hands of her husband.

The mother of seven said that she came to the event to denounce the violence in her household.

But like many battered women in this community, the woman, who asked that her name not be used, has received little support from the authorities.

Director of the Ministerio de Desarrollo Social in the region, Emérita Bejerano, said that the case is not uncommon, as there are numerous problems that exist in the fight against domestic abuse in the community.

Bejerano said that many victims live in remote areas, so reporting instances of abuse are difficult. Furthermore, to conduct an investigation, a victim needs to undergo a medical exam and meet with investigators.

"Because of the economic situation of the people living in the area, most of those affected prefer not to follow up their complaints, and the situation becomes a vicious cycle," said Lucía Jiménez, president of ASMUNG.

Bejerano said there have been proposals made to transport abuse victims so that they can initiate a criminal investigation, but those ideas have not become a reality.

"The problem is more serious that many people perceive," Bejerano said. "And once a person makes a complaint, they often face retaliation from the abuser."