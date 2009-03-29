Firefighters called back to warehouse

BRIEFS. PUBLIC SAFETY

Firefighters were called back to the scene of a warehouse blaze in Calidonia yesterday to extinguish “hot spots” that remained from Friday.

Juan De Arco, of the Office of Security, said that investigators have not yet been able to enter the building because it is still not considered safe.

De Arco said that several witnesses have said that “piedreros,” or people who earn a living picking through garbage, were seen near the back of the building shortly before the fire started. It has not yet been determined if they had anything to do with the fire, or if it was an accident or set deliberately.

Four firefighters sustained minor injuries battling the blaze, which took more than 10 hours to bring under control. While nearby buildings were saved, the fire destroyed the contents of the warehouse and caused millions of dollars in damage.