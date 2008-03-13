Foreign voters facing deadline

ELECTION

The Tribunal Electoral (TE) announced yesterday that Panamanians living abroad will be able to vote in the 2009 general election by mail.

But the only ones who will be able to do so are those who have registered before April 30.

Until yesterday, there was only 1,325 people registered, the majority residing in the United States.

"The truth is that it has been a very frustrating process, even though people have been given the opportunity to register over the Internet," said Erasmo Pinilla, presiding magistrate of the TE.

He explained that six months ago the agency started promoting the service that allows citizens living abroad to register to vote on the Internet, but so far only three have done so. The remainder registered by other methods.

The TE will send a ballot to all those who have registered from abroad about two months before the election. Those ballots must be returned about a week before voting takes place.

Pinilla explained that the TE has discussed other methods that could be used for distributing and collecting absentee ballots, but in the end decided mailing them was the cheapest and most effective method.

The upcoming election is expected to cost about $28 million.