Forensic change queried

POLICE

Attorney General Ana Matilde Gómez said yesterday that she is concerned about how the Policía Técnica Judicial (PTJ) is being phased out.

Goméz said that she has raised concerns about how forensic evidence, such as fingerprints and ballistics, are being handled. Those duties were part of the PTJ's criminal division, but during the transition have been handled by the Dirección de Investigación Judicial (DIJ).

Goméz, however, maintains that the duties should have been transferred to the Servicio de Criminalística (SEC), which is under the administration of the Instituto de Medicina Legal (Imel).

"I am concerned that we are totally in the hands of the Policía Nacional, which has been driving this transition," she said.

The attorney general stressed that forensic evidence should not be handled by the same entity that investigates crimes, as there is the potential for evidence to be tainted.

The PTJ was setup so that its forensic investigators and criminal investigators worked in separate departments.

Goméz called upon the ministro de Gobierno y Justicia, Daniel Delgado Diamante, to organize a meeting between the transition board and Imel to hash out exactly how the forensics unit will be managed.

Policía Nacional Director Rolando Mirones said that the department has followed all the requirements of the transition.