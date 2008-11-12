Free Zone to fund work

NATIONAL

María Galván suffered through the agony of losing her home in the community of Palmas Bellas, down the coast from Colón, to the fury of the ocean.

Now, however, she fears that her neighbors may have to go through the same anguish as she did.

Heavy rains and stormy seas recently ravaged additional homes in the community, putting them at risk of being destroyed in much the same fashion as Galván's.

But help is on the way.

Heavy equipment has arrived in the community to begin work on a break wall that would keep waves from eroding the land around the houses, thus saving them from destruction.

The situation came to a head last Thursday, when authorities had to block off access to Palmas Bellas and other communities in the districts of Chagres and Donoso because of flooding.

That prompted them to take action on the situation. Using funds provided by the Colón Free Zone, arrangements were made to start work on the break wall.

“This is a situation that has been around for many years, and we would have liked to address it before, but there are so many problems in Colón that a solution can't be reached for everyone,” said Nilda Quijano, manager of the Free Zone.

Initially, $250,000 was budgeted for the construction of the wall, but according to engineering assessments, it could cost much more.

Chagres Mayor José Mercedes Coronado thanked the assistance given by authorities to the five families affected in the latest storm. He also ensured that measures taken have been taken to halt the indiscriminate extraction of sand, which could have contributed to the flooding in some of the villages.

Meanwhile, Palmas Bellas representative Ángel Santamaría indicated that construction should start in the near future.

“Once and for all people will be able to sleep in peace, without thinking that tomorrow another family will have a house underwater,” Santamaría said.

The Ministry of Housing has conducted an assessment of the damage caused by the recent storms, and plans to deliver materials to the affected families to help them to rebuild their homes.

Electrical service is also expected to be restored to the community shortly. Numerous utility poles were knocked down by the force of the water flooding into the community.