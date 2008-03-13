Government reacts to human rights report

BRIEFS. INTERNATIONAL

The Ministerio de Gobierno y Justicia, the Attorney General's Office and the government's Chancellor all reacted yesterday to a report from the U.S. State Department on human rights in Panama.

The report stated that while some progress has been made, Panama still has several serious issues it needs to address, particularly in the areas of child labor and the conditions of the prisons.

Ministerio de Gobierno y Justicia Daniel Delgado Diamante admitted that the country has problems, but stressed that the government has been attempting to correct those problems for several years.

Attorney General Ana Matilde Gómez admitted that the prison system faces serious problems, specifically with overcrowding and poor infrastructure.

Chancellor Samuel Lewis Navarro said that Panama is paying attention to the problem of human rights.