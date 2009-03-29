High tides endanger village

INTERIOR

Menalco Núñez, one of many lifetime fishermen in the beachfront town of Farallón, has gone some time without a good night’s rest. The source of his anxiety is the Farallón River, whose eroding banks are threaten to displace the traditional economic mainstay of the village.

Núñez, 59, said that high ocean tides lapping at the mouth of the river wash away more and more of the banks and trees that have long acted as a natural wharf for the local fishermen. The situation worsens in the rainy season when the river’s waters invaded the village, which sits just meters from the bank.

Since he was 14, Núñez has followed the custom of tying his boat to the riverside trees, next to the nearly 50 boats that arrive at the makeshift wharf every day.

René Payán, owner of Mariscos Payán, a seafood distributor that operates locally, explained that there are a total of 80 boats and fishermen who depend on the day’s catch in the area. According to Payán, erosion of the banks as a result of rising tides began some 14 years ago.

In fact, provincial authorities built a containment wall in the 1990s, but it only protected part of the river’s mouth and stronger waves continued to pound the banks near the village which lie a few thousand meters from the beach.

Payán said that the situation requires urgent attention, and if authorities fail to act now it will only be worse for Farallón in the future.

In the absence of financial support from government agencies, however, some residents have decided to try and fill in areas along the banks that have been severely damaged.

“We know that it involves spending resources that few fishermen have on hand, but we will do to save our port,” said Payán.

Crescencio Fernández, of the Department of Science and Technology at the Technological University of Panama, confirmed that the sea in that area generates very high tides that are able to cross the natural barrier of the river’s mouth.

And Icela Márquez, with the Department of Hydrology and Environmental Sciences, added that the villagers’ custom of dumping their trash in and along the river certainly does not help matters. Instead, a program of reforestation of the banks with fast growing trees could ain in slowing the erosion’s progress.