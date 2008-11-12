Idaan to expand subsidy program

BRIEFS. UTILITIES

IDAAN, the government water and sewer agency, is making plans to expand its subsidy program that pays 85 percent of the water bill for low-income families.

An estimated 77,000 people are enrolled in the program, and IDAAN officials are hoping to boost that number next year. They have budgeted $7.2 million for the program in 2009.

To enter the program, applicants have to apply in person at the IDAAN headquarters on Vía Brasil. There, a social worker verifies the applicant's economic situation, and determines if they are eligible for the program. IDAAN officials also conduct a site visit to the applicant's home before accepting the person into the program.

Once an applicant is accepted, the agency conducts biannual reviews to ensure that the person's economic status has not changed.

The program is expected to help the agency's efforts to ensure that 100 percent of the customers are being billed for the use of the water service, even if those customers are not paying the full amount. This is expected to increase the agency's revenue, as well as to promote water conservation.