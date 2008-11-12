Kidnappings prompt meeting

BRIEFS. CRIME

Attorney General Ana Matilde Gómez met with police and judicial officials yesterday to discuss the recent rash of kidnappings in the country.

Police have investigated 16 kidnapping cases, the majority of which have involved a victim who is Chinese.

Gómez said there is little evidence that these kidnappings are part of a wider trend, but news agencies in Colombia reported yesterday that FARC has turned to kidnapping people for ransom to replace profits that the organization has lost as governments have cracked down on its drug trafficking activities.

The media reported that these kidnappings have taken place both in Colombia and in other countries, including Panama, Ecuador and Venezuela.

Police have investigated allegations that FARC members may have been involved in kidnappings in this country, but have never been able to establish a definitive link.

There has been recent reports, however, of increased activity by the guerilla organization in the Darién, fueling speculation that it may be engaged in criminal activities in this country.