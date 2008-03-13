Kuna, Blades disagree

TOURISM

At a recent event organized by the Instituto Panameño de Turismo (Ipat), hotelier Paliwitur Sapibe took the opportunity to ask Ipat Manager Rubén Blades why Kuna Yala had not been included in the Tourism Master Plan.

The question was actually incorrect, as Ipat officials were quick to point out later that Kuna Yala is part of the plan.

But the response given by Blades shed some light into problems that exist in developing more tourism in the area.

Blades said that politicians in the indigenous community do not agree on how to develop tourism within the area, and that until the leaders agree on a strategy, not much can be done on the national level.

The head of Ipat recalled that he has been waiting eight months to negotiate with the local government, but since there are no guarantees that such negotiations would be recognized by other factions within the community, he has suspended his efforts in that area.

"The Congreso Kuna Yala has to decide what it is going to allow in their area," Blades said. "I have met with them for two years. I am through with the meetings. Now they have to define what they want."

Jaime Cornejo, director of the master plan, defended Blades' position, saying that if the local government is not well organized, it is difficult to integrate a tourism strategy. In this regard, he mentioned that areas such as Ngöbe Buglé and Emberá Wounaan and Ipat have successfully started working on toruism projects.

Previous investors who have tried to develop tourism-related projects in Kuna Yala have reported walking away in frustration after dealing with local officials.

Bolívar López, deputy secretary to the Congreso Kuna Yala, said that the local government's main disagreement with Ipat is over foreign investment. He said that Blades only seems interested in brining foreign investors to the area, and not in helping local residents establish their own businesses.