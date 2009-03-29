Paper merger goes down the drain

BRIEFS. BUSINESS

A merger between two paper companies that was announced in 2008 has apparently been canceled.

The alliance was announced in January 2008 between Colombia’s Productos Familia and Panama’s Papelera Istmeña S.A. At the time, officials said that the companies were merging so that they could better compete in Central America and the Caribbean against multi-national companies such as Scott and Kimberly-Clark.

Papelera Istmeña declined to comment on the matter, saying only “that was not given” in response to questions about the state of the merger.

When the merger was announced, the Colombian company had made arrangements to purchase 50 percent of the Panama business.

The goal of the merger was to increase sales to other countries in the region, but that has apparently not taken place.

The merger had received the blessing of the Consumer Protection Agency, but was apparently canceled in February of this year,

Papelera Istmeña, which distributes the toilet paper brands Único, Tender and Regio y Rocío, controls 60 percent of the domestic market and also exports to Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.