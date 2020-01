BRIEFS. METRO

The pool in Parque Omar has already been emptied after complaints were made about the stagnant water that it held.

Park Administrator Minghtoy Giro said yesterday that the pool is in the midst of a project to clean and repair it.

A decision had been made in early October to repair two pumps at the pool, but it was later decided to buy new ones. The pool was closed on Oct. 20 so that the repairs could be made.

Giro reported that the pool is expected to reopen on Dec. 15.