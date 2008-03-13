Popular map marks fourth edition

BRIEFS. TOURISM

Spanish businessman Toni Núñez is working on the fourth edition of a popular tourist map of Panama City.

The publication is distributed free at places frequented by tourists, such as hotels, restaurants and airports.

Núñez stressed that each edition of the map has been upgraded in terms of the quality of the publication to the number of sites that are listed.

He and his cousin, Juan Núñez, started publishing the maps in 2004 with a starting budget of $90,000. That money had to pay for the creation of the map as well as production costs.

Currently each new edition requires an investment of about $10,000. The Núñez's offset their costs by selling advertising on the maps.

"It's a quality product that takes a lot of time and money," Toni Núñez said.

Núñez said there is a great potential for Panama to grow as a tourist destination, especially in the European market. And when it does, he will be there to map its success.