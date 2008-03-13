Prison drugs common

PENAL SYSTEM

La Dirección del Sistema Penitenciario is keeping track of a group of prison guards who, according to intelligence information, are involved in drug trafficking at various jails across the country.

Prison Director Luis Gordon refused to give details regarding the number of suspects or the prisons in which they are operating. He did say that they are being monitored and that they will be charged soon.

The investigation began last month after two guards, one at Nueva Esperanza in Colón and the other at La Joyita in Panama, were arrested while trying to enter the facilities with cocaine hidden in their shoes.

One of the guards, Manuel Martínez, was caught during a routine review prior to beginning his shift. Police found 75 grams of cocaine hidden in the soles of his shoes.

"We conducted an investigation and soon we will have news," Gordon said.