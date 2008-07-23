Prison guards protest

PENAL SYSTEM

Civilian prison guards working in the women's prisons Tinajitas and Nueva Esperanza held a protest yesterday to demand a salary increase and reject the requirement that they purchase their own equipment.

A leader of the group, who asked not be identified, explained that the guards have not received the 10 percent salary adjustment approved in 2003, and that staff shortages have required people to work double shifts. The guards are also upset that they have to buy their own safety equipment.

Prison Director Luis Gordon said he was surprised by the protest because the prison guards' demands have already been met. He said that the Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas already approved a $3.9 million spending plan that increases the monthly salaries of prison guards to $400. There are also plans to purchase safety equipment and to hire 150 additional guards to avoid employees having to work double shifts.

Gordon noted that police officers were called in to patrol the prisons during the protest, and that no problems were reported.