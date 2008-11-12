Torrijos lets plan founder

PUBLIC SAFETY

Despite Panama's continued struggles with violent crime, President Martín Torrijos has failed to make any significant progress on a campaign pledge he made in March 2005 to adopt a government policy to address the problem.

In July, the State Commission for Justice unveiled a version of the policy it had been working on. However, according to member Danilo Toro, the commission is still waiting for Torrijos to approve the initiative.

“The president can approve it, either through a resolution, an executive decree or a decree of the cabinet,” Toro said. “The president also has the option of deciding that the measure be adopted by making it a law.”

So far, however, no action has been taken.

Toro said the measure addresses the institutional policies of prisons, public security, social protection and human rights.

The Civic Alliance for Justice, which is represented on the commission, has stated that the country needs a policy of public security to allow the different agencies to better work together, and to establish ties between local law enforcement and federal authorities.

“We can not continue to act in a reactive manner, and by simply responding to every episode,” Toro said.

Meanwhile, violent crime continues to plague the country. In the last 48 hours alone, three people have been found murdered in various parts of Panama City. All three appeared to be murdered execution-style, and then had their bodies dumped.