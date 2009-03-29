Torrijos returns to the campaign trail

POLITICS

As the election clock ticks down, President Martín Torrijos has left the Palacio de las Garzas in search of boosting support for the Partido Democrático Revolucionario (PRD), and lending a hand to embattled presidential hopeful Balbina Herrera.

In a tour yesterday through the San Miguelito district, the two hit the pavement in the early morning hours, where they went door-to-door hugging residents and boosting children onto their shoulders, recalling an intimacy with the masses that some critics said hadn’t been seen since Torrijos’ own campaign windup in 2004.

Karina Rodríguez, 17, who lives in Fatima, joined some of her neighbors in welcoming the presidential retinue after being woken by the commotion.

“A man with a loudspeaker was shouting ‘Get yourselves up because here comes Balbina and President Martín Torrijos,” she said. “The politicians smiled and greeted everyone and shared hugs and kisses with children. I never imagined that the president and a candidate would visit my house.”

Other jubilant residents of the area said that Torrijos walked through neighborhoods next to Herrera, passing out chocolates, cookies, PRD T-shirts and dozens of eggs and bottles of cooking oil.

During a speech in San Isidro, Herrera alluded to Torrijos’ security reforms, claiming she was in support of any measure that fought crime. “The Panamanian people are scared and fear must be removed from the streets,” she said.