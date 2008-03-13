Worker killed in accident

CONSTRUCTION

A construction worker was killed after he fell 13 floors from the building he was working on in Obarrio.

Guillermo Barsallo, 38, was working on the building Galería Uno, on Calle 54-A, when the accident happened. He was declared dead at the scene.

Gregory Guerrel, secretary of occupational safety of the Sindicato Único de Trabajadores de la Construcción (Suntracs), confirmed that the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. Barsallo was working on a concrete form on the side of a building when he fell.

The worker was wearing a safety harness, but was not fastened to a rope. Though some safety netting was installed around the building, it was not in the area where Barsallo was working.

Guerrel reported that the construction company, Arco y Asociados, is not affiliated with the Cámara Panameña de la Construcción and has not signed a contract with Suntracs.

He pointed out that the union plans to ask that work be stopped at the project in order for the safety issues to be resolved.

Juan Carlos Barbero, a representative of the company, said that it would not be making any statements about the incident.

Barsallo is the second construction worker to die this year. In 2007, 25 workers were killed in accidents.

Suntracs has been protesting for the government to increase safety regulations at building sites to protect workers.