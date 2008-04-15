ACP pushes back deadline for locks

CANAL EXPANSION

The Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP) has extended the deadline for the submission of technical and economic proposals for the design of the third set of locks that are essential to the waterway's expansion.

The closing date was moved from Aug. 22 to Oct. 8, which gives interested bidders 47 more days to develop their proposals. The ACP moved the date at the request of several consortiums planning to submit proposals. That request was made because geotechnical data concerning the project was just released. Sources indicated that more time was needed to develop the proposals based on the new information.

Interested bidders have also expressed concerns about the amount of guaranteed financing currently required by the ACP. The winning bidder will have to prove it has $950 million in bank financing in order to be approved.

But Jorge Quijano, executive vice president of Ingeniería y Administración de Programas de la ACP, said that an independent financial analysis stated that the winning bidder should have no problem acquiring that level of coverage.

Potential bidders have also requested that the ACP increase the amount of money it will give to companies that are not successful in the bidding process. While the ACP has agreed to increase that payment from $1.75 million to $3 million, company representatives are claiming that will still not be enough to cover the massive costs associated with creating a bid for the design.

Quijano, however, said that the payment is not meant to cover all the costs associated with preparing the bid, but rather to "recoup a portion of the direct cost of the preliminary design needed to make a solid proposal."

The third set of locks is expected to cost approximately $2.5 billion, or about half of the cost of the Canal expansion. It is expected to take between seven and eight years to build them.