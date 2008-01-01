As real estate booms, parks get surrounded

METRO

But as the buildings go up, critics have started to complain that the parks are being compromised.

The country's booming real estate industry, which is expected to reach a total value of $8 billion in 2008, has resulted in buildings going up in almost every part of Panama City.

This includes areas near Panama's parks which are now being virtually surrounded by the high rises going up around them.

Next to views of the Bay of Panama, apartments overlooking one of the city's three main parks seem to be the most heavily promoted, and expensive, projects under development.

There are currently a dozen projects under construction around Parque Recreativo Omar in the neighborhood of San Francisco. The other two main parks, Andrés Bello on Vía Argentina and Parque Urracá in Bella Vista, have also seen an increase in construction around their borders.

This perceived encroachment on public spaces has caused some friction. A community group protested the construction of one project because it appeared to encroach on the park, but a government survey showed that was not the case.

"As custodians of the park, it is our responsibility to defend the rights of the community," said Mithoy Giro, a spokesman for the office of the first lady, which oversees the park.

But boundaries may be the least of the worries for people living in the areas that have seen an increase in development. More people means more pressure on public services, namely water and sewer.

With so many buildings going up, concerns have been raised that the antiquated systems in some neighborhoods may not be able to handle the influx.

As a way to resolve the conflict between residents and developers in San Francisco, a committee was formed to assess the demands on the area's infrastructure.

The president of Alianza Pro Ciudad, Jorge Ricardo Riba, stated that the report has confirmed those concerns. "We know that the report warns of saturation problems in the sewer system, aqueducts and streets, which threatens the residents of that jurisdiction," Riba said. The report is ready but has not yet been released.

José Batista, director of Desarrollo Urbano in the Ministerio de Vivienda, said that construction on existing projects will not be stopped, but there will be an adjustment in future real estate development. He added that the government will also take steps to address the problems raised in the report.

Batista said the Consejo Nacional de Urbanismo is expected to tackle this issue in the near future, and make recommendations on how the problems can best be addressed.