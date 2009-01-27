Authorities searching for 2 fugitives

BRIEFS. PUBLIC SAFETY

Prison authorities do not rule out the possible complicity of guards or police officers in the escape of two convicts that occurred Sunday at the Nueva Esperanza prison in Colón.

Prison Director Luis Gordon did not rule out the possibility that the escapees had the help of security personnel in making their escape. But he noted that preliminary investigations have not uncovered any evidence that the fugitives received such aid.

The two men who escaped were Luis Domínguez, who was serving a sentence for murder, and Edwin Martínez, who was being held on charges of crimes against public safety.

Including the most recent escapees, there are currently 33 fugitives on the run who escaped from one of the country's prisons within the last 12 months.