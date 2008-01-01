Banistmo to liquidate popular funds

BRIEFS. FINANCE

Banistmo officials have announced that its group of publicly-traded securities listed on the Bolsa de Valores de Panama (BVP) will be liquidated as part of the bank's merger with HSBC.

The liquidation is scheduled for early next year, as soon as legal and regulatory requirements are fulfilled. According to bank officials, the liquidation is required under HSBC policies.

BVP Director Roberto Brenes acknowledged that the departure of the Banistmo funds will have an impact on the market's volume but hopes that it will be "moderate," as other funds are created to replace them.

"We expect other securities houses to replace some of this volume," he said.

President of the Comisión Nacional de Valores Carlos Barsallo stressed that the liquidation process will be monitored closely in order to protect the interests of investors.