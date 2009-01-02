Broken truck leads to garbage pile-up in Arraiján

INTERIOR

More than a week has passed since Arraiján residents have seen trucks belonging to Aseo Capital, which collects garbage there.

And now they are worried that the company has run into financial troubles that has prevented it from providing service to its customers. Some of the residents said they have paid their bills on time, and have not received any explanation about what is happening. In Vista Alegre, resident María Luisa reported that people used an empty lot in the area to burn as much trash as possible to keep it from piling up.

“I opened my own crematorium,” Luisa said, adding that other people have resorted to the same solution.

María Rangel, a resident of Arraiján Cabecera, is concerned about not receiving a satisfactory answer to the problem. He also opted to burn as much of his garbage as he could rather than see it pile up in front of his home.

However, others have not implemented this idea and are preferring to wait for the return of garbage trucks, even as some of those affected say “we do not have a clear idea of when this will happen.”

Residents were getting garbage service three days a week. But it started to slow earlier last month before stopping altogether.

Aseo Capital officials declined to comment about the situation. But District Mayor David Cáceres said the problem began after the company started to have trouble with its truck.

The mayor expressed confidence that full service would be restored soon.