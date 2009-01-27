Canal contracts total $339 million

MARITIME

As of Dec. 31, 2008, the Panama Canal Authority awarded more than 100 contracts that totaled more than $339 million for the expansion project.

According to a report released yesterday by the authority, in the last quarter of 2008, cumulative progress in Phase 1 of the dry excavation being worked on by Constructora Urbana, SA was 79 percent complete. It is expected that this project will be finished four months early.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the contractor removed approximately 1.2 million cubic meters of material from Cerro Paraíso, for a cumulative total of 5.8 million cubic meters. The project calls for the removal of 7.4 million cubic meters of material.

Phase 2 of dry excavation has progressed 39 percent, according to the report. During the most recent quarter, the consortium CILSA-Minera María removed about 1.2 million cubic meters of material. The contractor has removed an estimated 2.9 million cubic meters of material, and is obligated to remove a total of 7.5 million cubic meters.

The authority approved a contract for Phase 3 of dry excavation with Constructora Meco on Dec. 16, 2008.

As part of the bidding process for the design and construction of the third set of locks, the authority issued three amendments during the last quarter of 2008, the report stated. One of those amendments extended the closing date of the request for proposals to March 3, 2009.