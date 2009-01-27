Carnival board makes promises

BRIEFS. SOCIETY

At the same time that the Panama City Carnival Board was wrapping up a meeting with residents of Betania, other people living near the proposed site of festivities were presenting their complaints in the form of a lawsuit.

Residents of Betania, who have been asking that the event be moved to a more remote location, left yesterday's meeting with a long list of promises by the board, as well as police and the mayor's office.

The board pledged to move the main stage, which had been located in front of Panamotor, to a less populated area along the parade route. That location has not yet been announced. The board also pledged to add more portable bathrooms to discourage people from using private property to relieve themselves.

Residents have been complaining about the event since it was moved to the Betania area.

Opposition legislator Mireya Lasso spearheaded yesterday's lawsuit, which claims that the parade route illegally blocks traffic. The lawsuit is based on the fact that the Constitution prohibits demonstrations that block traffic.

More demonstrations against the Carnival site are planned.