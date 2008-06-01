Children’s hospitals to team up

HEALTH

Dr. David Poplack, the director and chief of Hematology-Oncology at Texas Children's Cancer Center, visited Panama this week to take the first steps toward organizing an alliance between Panama's Hospital del Niño and the Texas Children's Hospital, the largest children's hospital in North America.

Poplack, who has taught a generation of Panamanian doctors via his educational programs and his widely-read textbook on pediatric oncology, expressed pride in the quality of medical care in Panama. During a tour of the Hospital del Niño, Poplack explained the plan he has for the hospital.

"We are specifically interested in working on developing a partnership to cure children with cancer, in terms of joint projects in education, research and training."

Poplack expressed belief in the idea that childhood cancer is curable. In fact, he has made curing 100 percent of the cases the ultimate goal of the cooperative efforts between the two hospitals.

"The pediatric oncology is one of the great success stories of medicine," said Poplack. "I think we have every reason to believe that in future not only will we be able to cure 100% of children."

The agreement between the two medical centers is expected to be signed in September or October of this year, and will allow for an exchange of medical staff between Panama and Texas. The agreement is new, but the history of cooperation has existed for years and has been very positive."