Coclé Orange Fair set for this weekend

Thursday marks the beginning of the XXVIII Churuquita Grande fair in Coclé, more popularly known as the Orange Fair, which brings together artisans and farmers from some 20 communities in northern Penonomé.

The activity is considered the most important marketing showcase for hundreds of farmers and artisans, granting them access to a safe place in which to sell their agricultural products; among them, cassava, yams, otoe, banana, plantain, vegetables, citrus fruits, and crafts.

The fair also attracts participation by tourism, cultural, and agricultural institutions, as well as private enterprises.

Olmedo Magallón, a farmer and artisan from the Membrillo Centro neighborhood of the Pajonal district, said that he has been participating in the annual fair for more than 25 years, and that this year he has already crafted a large batch of handicrafts made of soapstone, wood and agricultural products.

Magallón further informed that the oranges produced for this year's fair are of high quality and that the farmers have agreed to offer them at the bargain price of less than $3 per sack of 100 oranges.

This year, the number of visitors is expected to exceed 30,000. The main attraction will be the 29 farms that showcase the agricultural and artisan production process. There will also be a competition to reward creativity and production among the participants.

According to reports by the Orange Fair Board, the fair costs more than $30,000 to organize, and generates a commercial movement of nearly half a million dollars in transportation and sale of crafts, products, food, and other attractions.

The fair will be open until Feb. 1, with an entry fee of $1 for general admission, 50 cents for retirees, and free entry for children under 12 years of age.