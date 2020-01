BRIEFS. INTERIOR

The road leading to the district of Santa Isabela, which is presently in dismal conditions, will be rehabilitated in order to receive the thousands of visitors that usually flow through the streets during the four-day carnival that begins today, authorities say.

The majority of the revelers are from Colón.

Tomás Salazar, representative of the Miramar district, said that work should be finished this week, just in time for the party.