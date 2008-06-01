Company disputes anam report

ENVIRONMENT

The general manager of Papelera Istmeña S.A., Javier Miró, has denied that the company's Pedregal plant is dumping industrial wastewater into the Río Tapia.

Miró was reacting to a report issued by the Autoridad Nacional del Ambiente (Anam) after an inspection of the plant that took place on May 9. The report stated that the water being discharged from the plant was "white and viscous, and being discharged on an ongoing basis." The report continued that the plant should be "considered to be committing an environmental infraction."

Miró, however, said that he was never asked by Anam to provide any information about the alleged pollutants.

"We have invested large sums of money on water treatment plants," he said.

The company also faced a fine for releasing sewage sludge from its plant in Curundú. Miró said the company paid the fine because that option was cheaper than hiring lawyers to dispute the agency's findings.

Miró said the fine was unfair because Anam never instructed the company on where to dispose of the sewage.