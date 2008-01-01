Cornejo case deferred

LEGAL

The legal battle between corruption prosecutor Maribel Cornejo and outgoing Supreme Court Judge Graciela Dixon has taken another turn.

Cornejo has been accused by Dixon of abuse of power regarding investigations she launched into alleged misconduct by judges.

The case against Cornejo is now in the Court's criminal division, but she has filed a motion stating that the charges should be dismissed on Constitutional grounds.

That is because Dixon is leaving office, thus making her unable to carry through on the complaint.

Dixon requested not only an inquiry into Cornejo's activities but also that she be relieved of her duties during the course of the investigation and until the results could be considered by the concerned parties on the Supreme Court.

For legal reasons, Cornejo formally requested that another judge hear her case. But that judge, Silverio Rodrí guez, only referred it to the Asamblea Nacional in consideration of the fact that "the investigation would seem to be directed toward the actions of the magistrates of the Court in the exercise of their judicial functions. . . "

His reasoning, however, was not shared by the Comisión de Credenciales de la Asamblea, presided over by Elías Castillo, who in turn referred the matter to the Procuraduría. It was eventually assigned to Supreme Court magistrate José Troyano, whose term on the Court also ends today, Monday. His replacement, Oydén Ortega, will have to decide what to do next.