Council files complaint against mayor

BRIEFS. GOVERNMENT

On Tuesday, the San Carlos City Council approved a unusual resolution.

It authorized the president of the council, Maribel González, to file a criminal complaint against the mayor of San Carlos, Víctor López, for crimes involving the payment of municipal taxes and the issuing of building permits that violated municipal procedures.

González explained that the last straw for the council was the fact that López gave permission for the clearing of a parcel of land to a company with political ties after the council rejected the application.

The board denied the permit because the land where the project is located is involved in an ownership dispute.

Residents of the area have also claimed that the project has caused the destruction of mangroves and the pollution of surrounding wetlands. The allegations have not yet been resolved.

López said the permit was given because the council did not act on the company's request in a timely manner.

The mayor called the complaint against him “political.”

“They have to present evidence, and I will respond,” he said.